Sean Patrick Kraese, 24, a self-proclaimed "zoophile," is facing nearly a decade behind bars following his conviction last month, authorities announced.

In June 2022, members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office received complaints from neighbors regarding numerous dead animals, burn piles, and bone piles on his Piney Point property that were producing a noxious odor.

Prosecutors said that detectives executed a search warrant at the home, where they seized his phone and found several dead animals and bones on the property.

During a search of that phone, investigators found some of Kraese's disturbing videos with his dog, and his online activity showed that he "openly participated in the 'zoophilia' community by distributing the footage to other like-minded people.

He also offered his video recipients the opportunity to participate in similar acts with his dog.

Kraese was convicted following a bench trial of:

Distribution of obscene material;

Possession of obscene material with intent to distribute;

Two counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

"Kraese's actions were not only disturbing, but a profound betrayal of the trust and responsibility we have for animals," St. Mary's County State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling stated.

"The exploitation and abuse of animals for sexual gratification reflects a deep moral failing and an utter disregard for the dignity of all living things."

When he is sentenced next month, Kraese will face up to seven years in prison.

