Sean Peterson, 33, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for possession of child pornography — to run consecutively to the 25-year sentence he’s already serving in another Maryland case, according to Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes.

Peterson pleaded guilty in July to six counts of possession of child pornography.

Once he completes his time, he’ll be on lifetime sexual offender supervision and must register as a Tier I sex offender, prosecutors said.

Investigators first uncovered the disturbing material in February 2024, when Peterson was found with a USB drive containing folders labeled with multiple names.

Inside, detectives found explicit images of three children.

Authorities said detectives with the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center identified all three victims and determined Peterson uploaded the images while living in Calvert County, where he had access to the children.

During a broader investigation, police seized additional electronic devices and found what officials described as “a vast amount” of downloaded child pornography.

Peterson was previously convicted in Calvert County on three counts of sexual abuse of a minor and production of child pornography, earning him a 25-year prison term there, with another 60 years suspended.

He will also serve five years of supervised probation and remain a Tier III sex offender for life.

The new Wicomico County sentence means Peterson will now serve 50 years of active incarceration in total.

“Those who do harm to children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Dykes said. “I am grateful for the diligent efforts of law enforcement which made possible the identification of the children exploited by this defendant and permitted authorities to successfully prosecute the man who perpetrated these crimes.”

