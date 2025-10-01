Fair 70°

Robert Glenn Horn Arrested In Maryland Government Building

An "irate" elderly Maryland man is facing charges after shoving a security guard and ignoring orders at a government office building, officials say.

Robert Glenn Horn, 71, tried to bypass security and enter an elevator without signing in at  the Wicomico County Government Office Building on North Division Street in Salisbury, according to the sheriff's office.

When the security officer told him he had to “sign in,” before using the first-floor elevator, Horn became combative and shoved her, deputies said.

Deputies responded to the lobby and tried to get Horn’s name, but they said he repeatedly refused to provide any identifying information.

“Horn continued to fail to cooperate and refused to give his name and information,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Horn was warned if he continued to refuse to give his name he would be arrested.”

Even after multiple warnings, Horn still would not identify himself, deputies said.

He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault, as well as obstructing and hindering a law enforcement investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

Horn was processed without further incident after his initial outburst.

