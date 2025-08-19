Pastor Daniel Fuentes Espinal, of Easton, the head of Iglesia del Nazareno Jesus Te Ama (Church of the Nazarene Jesus Loves You), was picked up while shopping at a local Lowe's last month.

Fuentes Espinal — who has been in the country for 24 years, has no criminal record, and leads a congregation of dozens in Easton — was taken into custody by ICE agents, and transported to a detention center in Baltimore, where the conditions were questionable.

"He is very cold and there are no beds ... Just a concrete floor and a bench," his daughter said. The pastor was later sent to a second facility in Louisiana.

Over the weekend, family friend Len Foxwell, who has been something of a spokesperson for Fuentes Espinal on social media and through a GoFundMe set up on their behalf, confirmed that the pastor is back in Maryland, surrounded by loved ones.

"He was granted bond earlier this week and his daughter, Clarissa, flew to Louisiana yesterday, picked him up and brought him back to the great State of Maryland," Foxwell said.

"Given the political and social climate in which we now live, we decided not to announce his release until he was safe and secure within the comfort of his own home."

The pastor is the father of three children and is widely known throughout the region for helping struggling residents with food, shelter, clothing, emergency funds, and emotional support, his loved ones say.

“This has devastated his family and traumatized a community that depends so heavily upon him,” read the description of the GoFundMe set up for the family.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman previously publicly addressed the arrest, calling it “horrific.”

"He recently gave a tribute at the funeral for my friend Len Foxwell's son Darren," he said. "Their children grew up together and were good friends."

Pittman noted that "60 percent of immigrants arrested in Maryland since the inauguration have never been convicted of a crime."

"What is happening to Pastor Espinal is horrific, but unfortunately not surprising," he said.

"In Anne Arundel County, we know that many people targeted by ICE were detained while working or on their way to work, had no criminal records, and had lived in the county for over 10 years on average."

Another family friend called the entire situation "heartbreaking."

"A good man who is a part of the fabric of our community — who is respected and a pillar in every sense of the word — who contributes to the economy — a man of peace — who has never been charged with a crime — picked up by ICE outside of Lowe’s in Easton," Kelley Moran posted on Facebook.

"Shame shame shame,"

Brian Remsch called Fuentes Espinal "a friend, a colleague, a great pastor and missional leader in his community.

"Personally, I don’t know the right answers for the immigration system in our country," he said. "But I do know that our communities need more pastors like this who live out the gospel and lead others to do the same.”

Foxwell said that there "remains work to be done," but is happy the family is reunited.

"Let it be said, however, that Pastor Fuentes Espinal and his family are together again for the first time since that terrible morning of July 21," he said. "When a pastor and father of three said goodbye to his wife and children, left for work and never came home."

