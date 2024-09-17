One BMW Motorcyclist From PA Killed, Second Hospitalized Crashing In Maryland: State Police

New details have been released by detectives as they continue to probe the Saturday afternoon crash that claimed the life of 50-year-old Dover resident Jason Irizarry, and left Columbia native Andrew Strube, 49, hospitalized.

According to police, shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, troopers responded to a stretch of the southbound lanes on Route 50 in Worcester County near Hall Road, where there was a reported crash involving a pair of motorcycles.

Investigators found that Irizarry was driving his BMW motorcycle and attempting to pass another vehicle when, for unknown reasons, he lost control and struck the guardrail. That crash caused Strube, who was riding with Irizarry, to also lose control, and he too crash landed.

Irizarry was rushed by paramedics to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and later to ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Strube was taken to TidalHealth for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The crash led to lane closures on Route 50 for several hours as crews investigated at the scene and cleared the area. The probe is ongoing.

