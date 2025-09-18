‘My Rock And Protector’: Maryland Dad Joshua Freeman Dies Suddenly Days Before 44th Birthday

Joshua David Freeman passed away on Saturday, Sept. 13, as the community rallies support for his fiancée and family while they prepare for his funeral.

Freeman was a graduate of Crisfield High School before heading to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. At the time of his death, he was serving as a correctional officer for Worcester County.

According to his obituary, Freeman, "enjoyed playing pool, darts and cornhole and was an award-winning soccer player in his high school years."

"He loved the ocean, going to the beach and spending time with his family," they added. 'He attended the Chincoteague Church of God."

Following his death, Freeman's fiancée, Tammy Ward Paige has taken to Facebook to offer touching tributes daily as she continues to mourn and remember him.

"Baby, you were my rock and protector. I don’t know how to survive without you," she wrote. "I will miss your wrapping your arms around me and telling me everything (will) be ok. I will love you forever baby."

A GoFundMe set up for the family to help offset funeral costs can be found here.

"We are asking for help with final expenses to help us. Joshua was a wonderful son, brother, father, partner and friend," organizers wrote. "We will miss and love him always!!"

