The 65-year-old Berlin resident was identified as the motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash in Worcester County on Wednesday morning.

According to Maryland State Police, shortly after 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 27, troopers were called to a stretch of US Route 50 at Inlet Isle Lane, where there was a reported crash involving a motorcyclist who was critically injured.

Ellis was reportedly riding west on Route 50, attempting to go through the intersection, when he was struck by a Jeep that failed to yield the right of way.

Ellis was rushed by paramedics to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, where he later died from his injuries, police said. The Jeep driver, a 17-year-old man, and his passenger, an 18-year-old girl, were uninjured in the crash.

He even posted a photo of himself and his bike the day before the deadly collision.

Days before the fatal crash, Ellis shared a cryptic Facebook post that proved fateful.

"Instead of telling someone who rides a motorcycle how dangerous it is ... LOOK TWICE before switching lanes, making turns, or pulling out of a driveway," the post states. "Stay on your side of the road, especially in corners ... Don't follow too closely."

"Keep your eyes on the road and off your cellphones ... If you care about someone who rides a motorcycle, please re-post."

Following the news of his death, tributes poured in online as friends and loved ones mourned the popular chef.

"My heart is heavy, but it’s also full, full of the love my brother poured into me every single day," Caffie Ismael Taylor said. "He called me 'the greatest, most loving sister in the universe,' and those words will forever echo in my soul."

"Well brother Dennis C. Ellis ...," another friend wrote. "You were one hell of a breakfast cook and friend...Sorry to say it this way but I'm glad you went out what you loved doing...RIP Brother D."

"Dennis I'll never forget you my friend. You always made me laugh . Singing happy birthday to me in the middle of Food Lion or your crazy sense of humor over the years," Victoria Reinhardt posted. "Rest in peace my friend."

Another friend had a simple retort to Ellis' passing.

"May he rest in peace," a loved one wrote. "He’s given my father another biker to recruit up there and I promise they’ll have the most fun."

