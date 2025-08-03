Months After Great Mills Drive-By Shooting Left 3 Hurt, Third Suspect Is Cuffed: Sheriff

Jayshawn Maurice Bartlett, 21, of Lexington Park, was arrested Friday, Aug. 1, in connection with a May shooting that left three people wounded in Great Mills, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies on proactive patrol around Chancellors Run Road and Pegg Road heard gunfire around 2 a.m. on May 3, and rushed to the scene.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle with four men inside — three of whom had been shot, investigators said. The fourth man was not injured.

Detectives later determined the shooting was the result of an earlier altercation, officials said.

Two men — Cameron David Louis Curtis, 22, of Valley Lee, and Peyton James Robert Curtis, 20, of Callaway — were arrested days after the shooting and remain in custody at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center awaiting trial.

Investigators eventually identified Bartlett as a third suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the same facility.

Bartlett was charged with:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder;

Four counts of attempted second-degree murder;

Four counts of assault first-degree;

Four counts of assault second-degree;

Firearm use in the commission of a violent crime;

Handgun on person;

Loaded handgun on person;

Handgun in vehicle;

Loaded handgun in vehicle;

Four counts of recklessly discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

The investigation remains active.

