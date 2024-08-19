Minor Charged As Adult With Attempted Murder For Lexington Park Shooting, Sheriff Says

Over the weekend, deputies executed a search and seizure warrant at a home in the 26000 block of Cox Drive in Mechanicsville, where one person was arrested.

The warrant was issued following an investigation into a Lexington Park shooting on Wednesday, June 26, where deputies discovered casings, live rounds, and a projectile at a crime scene.

No injuries were reported.

According to the sheriff's office, a minor was arrested on an open warrant, charging them as an adult with:

Attempted second-degree murder;

First- and second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime;

Handgun on person;

Loaded handgun on person.

"Law enforcement agencies are prohibited from publicly identifying a juvenile, even when charged as an adult," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. "Due to legal protections safeguarding the juvenile’s identity throughout the judicial process."

