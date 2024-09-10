Military Man Discovers Fire That Destroyed St. Mary's County Home Recently Listed For Sale

Multiple agencies were called early on Monday morning to investigate a fire in St. Ignigoes, where there was a reported house fire.

Upon arrival, crews were met by flames showing from the residence, with smoke billowing throughout the area.

The fire was reported at around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the 47700 block of Sunset Manor Lane, after it was discovered by an officer on the nearby military base.

It took nearly four dozen firefighters less than an hour to get the flames under control, fire investigators said, though the house was completely destroyed.

It caused an estimated $525,000 in damage.

The home had recently been put up for sale, though it was off the market as of Tuesday, Sept. 10.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear where the fire originated, and the cause is under investigation by the fire marshal on Tuesday.

