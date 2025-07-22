Mickie Mowbray, 58, of Greensboro, was pronounced dead at the scene following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning, July 22, in Queen Anne’s County, State Police said.

Troopers from the Centreville Barrack responded just after 9:10 a.m. to the southbound lanes of US Route 301 at Price Station Road for reports of a crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said, the Mazda was traveling south when it struck the driver’s side of the Kia attempting to cross Route 301, subsequently causing it to overturn.

Mowbray, who was the driver and sole occupant of the Kia, died at the scene.

A 22-year-old driver and a 20-year-old woman from the Mazda were both flown by Maryland State Police Aviation helicopters to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

State Police said that detectives believe that speed may have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

