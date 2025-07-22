Fair 82°

Mickie Lynn Mowbray Killed In Rollover Route 301 MD Crash

One person was killed and two others were flown to the hospital after a violent rollover crash on Route 301 in Maryland, according to police.

Mickie Lynn Mowbray

Mickie Lynn Mowbray

 Photo Credit: Facebook via Mickie Lynn Mowbray
Maryland State Police helicopter

Maryland State Police helicopter

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Mickie Mowbray, 58, of Greensboro, was pronounced dead at the scene following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning, July 22, in Queen Anne’s County, State Police said.

Troopers from the Centreville Barrack responded just after 9:10 a.m. to the southbound lanes of US Route 301 at Price Station Road for reports of a crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said, the Mazda was traveling south when it struck the driver’s side of the Kia attempting to cross Route 301, subsequently causing it to overturn.

Mowbray, who was the driver and sole occupant of the Kia, died at the scene.

A 22-year-old driver and a 20-year-old woman from the Mazda were both flown by Maryland State Police Aviation helicopters to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

State Police said that detectives believe that speed may have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

