Deputy State Fire Marshals announced the arrest of Michael Gage Butler, 30, of Cumberland, who was taken into custody last Thursday by state troopers after being connected to an Allegany County blaze.

The fire broke out around noon on July 4 near the Board of Education maintenance building at 211 Market St. in Cumberland.

Firefighters from the Cumberland Fire Department, with help from the Cumberland Police Department, were able to quickly knock down the flames before they spread, limiting damage to about $1,000, officials said.

According to investigators, surveillance video showed Butler entering the area shortly before the blaze. He was seen using a lighter to ignite brush and grass.

Butler has been charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,000. He was taken before a District Court Commissioner and later released on his own recognizance pending trial.

The case was investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Cumberland Fire Marshal’s Office, the Cumberland Police Department, and Board of Education Security.

