Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 25000 block of Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood on Monday, Jan. 27, for an emergency medical services call.

When they arrived, they discovered the body of Matthew Skye Keister, 19, of Hollywood, officials said.

Keister had been reported missing on Sunday, Jan. 26, after last being seen a week earlier.

His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to be identified.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are leading the case and have not released further details regarding the circumstances of Keister’s death.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Det. Allison Mattera at 301-475-4200, ext. 8124, or by email at Allison.Mattera@stmaryscountymd.gov.

