Maryland Women Killed In Route 301 Crash With Utility Truck, MSP Says

Valerie Haines, 63, and Patricia Mead, 86, both of Ridgely, died at the scene of a violent two-vehicle crash on Thursday, July 24 in Church Hill, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of southbound US Route 301 and Price Station Road.

Preliminary reports indicate a utility truck was heading south on Route 301 when it struck a Toyota Camry attempting to cross the highway, police said.

Both Haines and Mead were inside the Camry and were pronounced dead on scene by Queen Anne’s County EMS. The 39-year-old male driver of the utility truck was not injured, according to officials.

All southbound lanes of Route 301 were shut down for the investigation, which is being led by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

The results will be forwarded to the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for review to determine whether charges will be filed.

