Maryland Woman Killed, Man Injured In Double Shooting; Suspect Later Shot By Cops: State Police

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2, troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to a residence on North Westover Drive for a reported shooting.

When troopers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, state police said.

Both victims were rushed to an area hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead by hospital personnel. The man is being treated for his injuries, according to officials on Monday, Nov. 3.

The identities of the victims have not been released pending notification of the families, officials said.

Information developed during the investigation led police from the Salisbury City Police Department and Maryland State Police to a suspect.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the suspect was located outside a home on Jefferson Street in Salisbury, where an officer-involved shooting occurred, authorities said.

Officials from the Salisbury Police Department issued a statement after the officer-involved shooting.

"The Salisbury Police Department can confirm that officers were involved in a police-involved shooting earlier today within the 700 block of Jefferson Street," they said. "One male suspect is deceased. No officers were injured during the incident."

"The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General of Maryland will be conducting the investigation."

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate the deadly shooting on North Westover Drive.

The investigation remains active, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.