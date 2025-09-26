Maryland Woman Killed In Three-Alarm Blaze — No Smoke Alarms Found, Officials Say

Crews from the Corriganville Fire Department were called shortly before noon on Sept. 26 to the 11600 block of Proenty Road NW after a 911 caller reported a house fire with possible entrapment, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Firefighters arrived within minutes to find heavy flames tearing through the two-story home. Crews battled the blaze for nearly an hour before it was brought under control, officials said.

Once inside, firefighters found a 69-year-old woman's body.

Her remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for positive identification and to determine the cause of death.

Investigators noted no evidence of smoke alarms in the home.

“You only have seconds to escape a fire,” Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray said. “Please, make sure you check your smoke alarms today.

"The sooner you hear an alarm, the sooner you can get out, and the better chance you and your family have to escape. It can be a matter of life or death for you and your loved ones.”

One firefighter sustained minor injuries but was treated and released at the scene.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

