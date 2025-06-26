Maryland State Police Renew Call For Tips In 1989 Murder Of Colleen Powell West

West, 26, was last seen alive on the night of Sept. 8, 1989, at the Sportsmans Pub on Roland Street in Salisbury, troopers said. Her body was discovered the next day in a remote area along Bear Swamp Road near Wango.

Her case remains unsolved.

Now, investigators are making a renewed push for information—no matter how small—to help close the case and bring long-awaited answers to West’s loved ones.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit at 410-749-3101. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

