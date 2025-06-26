Fair 86°

SHARE

Maryland State Police Renew Call For Tips In 1989 Murder Of Colleen Powell West

More than three decades after Colleen Powell West was found dead in the woods of Wicomico County, Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help once again to bring her killer to justice.

Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

West, 26, was last seen alive on the night of Sept. 8, 1989, at the Sportsmans Pub on Roland Street in Salisbury, troopers said. Her body was discovered the next day in a remote area along Bear Swamp Road near Wango.

Her case remains unsolved.

Now, investigators are making a renewed push for information—no matter how small—to help close the case and bring long-awaited answers to West’s loved ones.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit at 410-749-3101. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE