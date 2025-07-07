Overcast 77°

Maryland State Police Helicopter Rescues UTV Crash Victim From Remote Mountainside

A Maryland State Police helicopter crew pulled off a daring mountain rescue in neighboring West Virginia over Fourth of July weekend after a man was seriously hurt in a UTV crash.

A Maryland State Police helicopter aided in the rescue. 

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Trooper 5, based in Cumberland, was dispatched to a remote area of Preston County around 8 p.m. Sunday, July 6, Maryland State Police announced. 

Local emergency crews had responded to a UTV side-by-side rollover on a mountain near Cheat River but requested air support due to the rough terrain, extended extrication time, and the nature of the injuries, officials said.

Rescue personnel stabilized the hiker on the ground before a Maryland trooper/rescue technician was lowered by hoist onto a sandbar clearing near the river.

As the helicopter hovered 100 feet overhead, pilots held it steady while the hiker was secured and hoisted up to the aircraft. 

From there, the flight crew switched gears into medevac mode and flew the patient straight to West Virginia University Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown for treatment and evaluation of the injuries.

Their condition was not immediately available on Monday, July 7.

