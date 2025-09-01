Maryland Prison Inmate Found Dead In Cell, Cellmate Suspect In Homicide Probe: State Police

Donyell Cornell Morris, 24, was pronounced dead on Sunday, Aug. 31, after he was discovered unresponsive on his bunk at the Eastern Correctional Institute in Westover, according to Maryland State Police.

Correctional officers found Morris shortly before 5:40 p.m. and called emergency medical service personnel, who pronounced him dead at the scene, investigators said.

Police said Morris had been inside a cell with another inmate before his death. That inmate has been identified as a suspect but has not been charged as of Monday afternoon.

Maryland State Police homicide detectives and forensic crime scene technicians responded to process the scene.

The case will be reviewed by the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

“The investigation is active and ongoing,” state police confirmed.

