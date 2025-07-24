Pastor Daniel Fuentes Espinal, of Easton, the head of Iglesia del Nazareno Jesus Te Ama (Church of the Nazarene Jesus Loves You), was picked up while shopping at a local Lowe's, according to his loved ones.

Fuentes Espinal — who has been in the country for 24 years, has no criminal record, and leads a congregation of dozens in Easton — was taken into custody by ICE agents, and transported to a detention center in Baltimore, where the conditions are questionable.

"He is very cold and there are no beds ... Just a concrete floor and a bench," his daughter said.

The pastor is the father of three children and is widely known throughout the region for helping struggling residents with food, shelter, clothing, emergency funds, and emotional support, his loved ones say.

“This has devastated his family and traumatized a community that depends so heavily upon him,” read the description of GoFundMe set up for the family.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman publicly addressed the arrest, calling it “horrific.”

"He recently gave a tribute at the funeral for my friend Len Foxwell's son Darren," he said. "Their children grew up together and were good friends.

Pittman noted that "60 percent of immigrants arrested in Maryland since the inauguration have never been convicted of a crime."

"What is happening to Pastor Espinal is horrific, but unfortunately not surprising," he said.

"In Anne Arundel County, we know that many people targeted by ICE were detained while working or on their way to work, had no criminal records, and had lived in the county for over 10 years on average."

Another family friend called the entire situation "heartbreaking."

"A good man who is a part of the fabric of our community — who is respected and a pillar in every sense of the word — who contributes to the economy — a man of peace — who has never been charged with a crime — picked up by ICE outside of Lowe’s in Easton," Kelley Moran posted on Facebook.

"Shame shame shame,"

Brian Remsch called Fuentes Espinal "a friend, a colleague, a great pastor and missional leader in his community.

"Personally, I don’t know the right answers for the immigration system in our country," he said. "But I do know that our communities need more pastors like this who live out the gospel and lead others to do the same.”

More than $8,000 was raised by the community in just six hours after the GoFundMe was set up for the Fuentes Espinal family.

"Pastor Omar is a hard-working man and excellent father of the family and also of the church," one of his congregants said. "Let’s hope in God that all this situation will be resolved.”

