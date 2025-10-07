Maryland Manhunt: Killer On The Loose After 27-Year-Old Found Stabbed To Death (Updated)

The search is on for a man reportedly responsible for the stabbing death of 27-year-old Eden resident Kem’mon La’Austin Walker, according to Maryland State Police.

An alert was issued Tuesday, Oct. 7, by investigators as they attempt to track down Carlus Dupree Gerald Jr., 35, who is wanted in connection with the fatal incident over the weekend.

Walker was found with apparent stab wounds after officers were called to the 200 block of E. Main Street in Salisbury shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4.

Upon arrival, they found him suffering from multiple stab wounds. According to Maryland State Police, Walker was rushed to TidalHealth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gerald was identified as the suspect, according to police, and a warrant was issued for second-degree murder and other related charges.

The deadly incident is now under investigation by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, with assistance from the Salisbury Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal stabbing is asked to contact state police detectives.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.