Maryland Man Who Threatened To Kill, Locked Victim In Closet Arrested In Delaware: Sheriff

Deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on the 28000 block of Waller Road in Delmar on Thursday, Dec. 12, where there was a reported incident involving a firearm.

Richard Lee Luffman, 45, is accused of pointing a firearm at one victim during an argument and threatening to kill them and others in the home, according to the sheriff's office.

During the incident, Luffman allegedly shoved one victim into a closet and locked another in a separate room. One victim sustained minor injuries, deputies said.

Luffman was located in Seaford, Delaware, by the Delaware State Police and is being held in the Delaware Department of Corrections.

He waived extradition and will be transported to Wicomico County to face the following charges:

Second-degree assault;

Two counts of false imprisonment;

Handgun on person.

No initial court date has been announced by the sheriff's office.

