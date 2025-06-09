Maryland Man Shot, Airlifted After Watching Cousin Gunned Down At House Party

Christopher Parsley, 19, was killed during a shooting at a large party on Fairview Drive in Centreville just after midnight on Sunday, June 9, the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office said.

Now, his cousin — identified by family as Travis Lissau, a full-time waterman from Maryland’s Eastern Shore — is recovering after being shot during the same incident.

He was airlifted to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with critical injuries after being struck in the leg.

According to family, Lissau watched Parsley die in front of him.

“Travis was the victim of a senseless act of violence during the recent shooting in Centreville,” Kristie Courtney, a relative, wrote in a GoFundMe update. “He was shot in the leg and witnessed the tragic and devastating loss of his cousin Chris, who was killed right in front of him.”

The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed the names of all the victims publicly but did acknowledge that one person died and another was critically hurt in the shooting, which happened during a large bon fire.

Authorities have not yet announced any arrests.

Lissau was flown by helicopter to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he underwent emergency surgery, his family said.

The GoFundMe, created for the family, states that Lissau will be out of work for the foreseeable future and is facing significant medical and living expenses. It has raised over $3,400 since launching Sunday.

“This tragedy has changed his life forever—not only physically, but emotionally,” the fundraiser reads. “We are leaning on faith, family, and the strength of this incredible community to get through this.”

