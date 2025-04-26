Maryland Man Charged With Murder After 27-Year-Old Found Dead Inside Home, Police Say

Brandt John Roberts, 40, of Fruitland, was charged with first- and second-degree murder and related offenses following the death of Albert Joseph Vacovsky III, 27, Maryland State Police said.

The investigation began around 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 25, when officers from the Fruitland Police Department responded to a home in the 200 block of Camden Avenue for a reported death.

They found Vacovsky deceased inside the residence.

Following consultation with the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, Roberts was taken into custody, officials said.

He is currently being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center awaiting an appearance before a district court commissioner.

The case remains active and ongoing.

