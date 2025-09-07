Maryland Man Airlifted To Hospital After Teen Stepson Shoots Him In Face: Police

Cambridge Police said the shooting happened Friday, Sept. 5, just after 11:30 a.m. inside a home on the 400 block of Skinners Court.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. He was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment and evaluation.

The suspected shooter — the victim’s 15-year-old stepson — was quickly taken into custody at the scene, according to police.

Authorities said the case remains under investigation.

“We would like to thank the Maryland State Police and the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office for their quick response and assistance,” Cambridge Police said.

