Maryland Del. Charles Otto Dies Unexpectedly After More Than a Decade of Service

The news was first reported by Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones, who released a statement, and the news was confirmed by Gov. Wes Moore.

No details about the Salisbury native's death have been provided.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Maryland State Delegate Charles J. Otto," Jones said. "Since 2011, he served the Maryland House of Delegates with integrity and an unwavering dedication to the people of District 38A."

"He cared deeply about his community and always put his constituents first," she continued. "On behalf of the Maryland House of Delegates, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, constituents, and staff."

"He will be sorely missed by us all."

"Del. Charles Otto was a great man and a great friend. He was committed to the Eastern Shore like no other," Wicomico Councilman Josh Hastings added. "Sad to hear of his passing."

Moore said that Otto "was a man who loved Maryland to his core, fighting every day for his constituents and moving in good faith with partners in the General Assembly to deliver results."

The governor said he and the delegate recently were together to announce what he described as a "historic broadband project."

“I had the privilege of spending time with Delegate Otto just a few weeks ago," he stated. "We stood together to announce the completion of a historic broadband project, bringing high-speed internet to Smith Island for the first time."

"I saw in him then what so many have seen throughout his career—a fidelity to our state that could never waver, and a commitment to our people that could never fade."

Despite being on opposite sides of the aisle, Moore said that Otto always worked in good faith for the people he represented, regardless of political affiliations.

“Delegate Otto and I may not have belonged to the same political party," he continued. "But we could agree on this: Marylanders are always worth fighting for. We must carry forward that legacy forward, together.”

