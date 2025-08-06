Smith, a "beloved friend, teammate, brother, father, and bartender," is facing an arduous road to recovery after suffering a massive heart attack and heart failure.

Now, his loved ones are rallying to support him and his family following the unexpected medical emergency for the man with a "large heart, loving (and) loud personality, and his smile and laugh (have) touched us all at one time or another."

Organizers of a fundraiser that raised nearly $9,000 in less than 24 hours said that they are coming together to "ask for support to help Paulie's long road to recovery."

Smith is currently out of work following the heart attack, and it remains unclear when or if he will be able to return, leaving his family scrambling.

"There is no income for rent, medical bills, medications, a lifesaving vest he has to wear due to being at a very high risk for sudden cardiac death (that his insurance has denied)," organizers wrote. "And so much more."

Loved ones who set up the GoFundMe for the family said that Smith is a proud man who has "finally has opened his heart to the idea and is willing to accept help from our amazing community."

Any money raised will go directly to Smith's family to aid the recovery efforts and support his family in the short term.

"From the mouth of Paulie Smith ... it’s Game Day baby," a friend posted on social media. "Stand by for more updates after his procedure today With this stubborn mans consent finally a GoFundMe will be up and running this week."

Those looking to donate to the family can do so here.

"If there’s one thing our community does well, it’s come together during times of need and our friend needs us," organizers of the fundraiser wrote. Any amount helps

"We ask you to please keep Paulie in your prayers and positive thoughts because there’s only one Paulie in this world and we need him forever."

