Marika Shontell Driggers, 45, of Lexington Park, was arrested after causing a scene at Coast 2 Coast Seafood Bar & Grill in Solomons earlier this month, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, July 21.

Deputies were called for indecent exposure at the restaurant on South Solomons Island Road, where they found Driggers in the lobby wearing only a shirt and coat, investigators said.

Restaurant staff told first responders that Driggers got drunk, stripped off her clothes, and started yelling, throwing chairs, and trying to break into restricted areas, according to the sheriff's office.

She was told to leave — but refused. Instead, she screamed profanities at deputies and continued acting disorderly, according to the sheriff’s office.

It didn’t stop there.

While in custody, Driggers allegedly kicked a paramedic and then bit a deputy during transport, officials said.

She was taken to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with:

Trespassing;

Disorderly conduct;

Two counts of second-degree assault.

No serious injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.