Man Who Posted Social Media Threats Targeting Children, Police Wanted In Southern Maryland

An alert was issued on Thursday afternoon on behalf of the St. Mary's County, Charles County, and Calvert County sheriff's office as they seek the public's assistance in locating Kevin Lee Bonnie, who is now wanted.

According to investigators, on Thursday, Sept. 5, Bonnie posted multiple statements on social media expressing intent to harm law enforcement officers and children waiting at bus stops.

They noted that he "has had recent interactions with law enforcement officers in Charles and St. Mary’s counties, though his current location is unknown."

Bonnie was described as being a 5-foot-7 White man weighing approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators believe he may be driving a dark 2020 Chevy Sonic with Maryland license plate 4GG3607.

Anyone who may spot Bonnie has been advised not to approach and instead to call 911 immediately.

The investigation is ongoing.

