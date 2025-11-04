Man Shot, Killed By Police After Reaching For Gun During Maryland Confrontation Identified: AG

According to the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division, 40-year-old David Evans of Salisbury was shot and killed by Salisbury Police officers Chase Ryan, Orlando Thiess, and Sean Kassouf on Sunday November 2 after investigators said he reached for a weapon while being confronted outside a home on Jefferson Street.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. as officers were attempting to locate a suspect in connection with a double shooting earlier that day on North Westover Drive in Salisbury, where a woman was killed and a man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds according to Maryland State Police.

Investigators said officers found Evans standing near a vehicle in a driveway with an object on the hood. When he ignored repeated commands and reached for it, multiple officers fired their service weapons, striking him.

Evans was given medical aid at the scene and later pronounced dead at a local hospital. A handgun was recovered from the driveway, officials said. No officers were injured.

All three officers — Ryan, Thiess, and Kassouf — are assigned to Salisbury Police’s Patrol Division and were wearing body-worn cameras, which recorded the incident.

Officials from the Salisbury Police Department issued a statement after the incident.

"The Salisbury Police Department can confirm that officers were involved in a police-involved shooting earlier today within the 700 block of Jefferson Street," they said. "One male suspect is deceased. No officers were injured during the incident."

The footage will be released within 20 business days, per IID protocol.

The Independent Investigations Division continues to investigate the shooting and is asking anyone with information, cellphone footage, or surveillance video to contact them.

The investigation remains active, police said.

