Man Hospitalized, Lexington Park Home Struck By Bullets During Overnight Shooting, Sheriff Says

Deputies from the sheriff's office were called at around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 to the investigate a reported shooting in the 22000 block of Valley Estates Drive in Lexington Park.

Arriving deputies found one man suffering from a gunshot wound who was taken by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

On Monday morning, the man was reportedly listed in stable condition.

During the investigation into the shooting, deputies said that there was a nearby home riddled with multiple bullet holes. No other injuries were reported.

The shooting remains under investigation as detectives look to determine a possible suspect. No details about the shooting victim were released.

