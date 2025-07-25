Logan Littleton, 29, of Seaford, Delaware, was found guilty of three counts of sexual abuse of a minor after a three-day trial in Wicomico County Circuit Court, officials said.

The abuse happened between 2014 and 2015 and involved a minor who lived in the same household as Littleton, according to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Littleton will remain in custody while the court awaits a pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment, authorities said.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

“Sexual abuse of children will never be tolerated in Wicomico County,” State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “Because of that courage, along with the jury’s considered verdict, the survivor received the justice they deserve.”

Dykes added: “I hope the survivor finds peace and healing in the knowledge that this Defendant has finally been held accountable for his crimes.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.