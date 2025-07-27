Troopers were called to Sudlersville Road and Duhamel Corner Road in Sudlersville around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, July 25, for a reported crash, Maryland State Police said.

Investigators say a 2020 Nissan Frontier, driven by 30-year-old Kyle Wayne Crossly of Sudlersville, was heading west on the roadway when it failed to navigate a slight curve.

The truck then crossed into the eastbound lane and slammed into a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu.

Lisa Marie Arisman, 56, of Pittsburgh, was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Malibu. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Malibu, 58-year-old John Arisman, was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Crossly was taken to ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the ongoing investigation.

Investigators are working with the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, and charges are pending the outcome.

