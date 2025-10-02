Overcast 67°

Lionnell Belcher Accused Of MD Armed Assaults, Gun Offenses

He’s smiling in his mugshot — but deputies say what happened in Maryland was no laughing matter.

 Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Lonnell Belcher, 49, of Lexington Park, is facing serious charges after allegedly smashing a car window and pointing a loaded handgun at multiple people, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, to the 22000 block of Three Notch Road for reports of a disturbance involving a man with a gun.

When deputies arrived, no one was on scene. Shortly after, a group of individuals returned and told deputies they had been assaulted by a man who broke the rear passenger window of their vehicle and pointed a firearm at them, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies canvassed the area and stopped a vehicle matching the description. A loaded handgun was recovered during the investigation.

Belcher was arrested and taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

He is charged with:

  • Three counts of first-degree assault;
  • Three counts of second-degree assault;
  • Two counts of knowingly transporting a handgun on public roadways;
  • Two counts of carrying a loaded handgun on or about his person;
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and a crime of violence;
  • Malicious destruction of property.

No details about his next court appearance was released by the sheriff's office.

