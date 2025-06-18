Lexington Park Man Avoids Life Sentence After Brutal Stabbing Of Former Partner: Prosecutors

John Otha Dickens Jr., 35, of Lexington Park, was sentenced to life in prison with all but 58 years active after being convicted of multiple domestic violence charges stemming from two separate incidents involving the same person.

Prosecutors say Dickens stabbed his ex in the neck during a domestic dispute on Feb. 13, 2023, leaving her with life-threatening injuries that required emergency medical care.

At the time, Dickens was already awaiting sentencing in previous domestic violence cases against the same woman, dating back to 2021, when the stabbing occurred.

A St. Mary’s County jury found Dickens guilty of attempted first-degree murder in November 2024. Prosecutors pushed for a full life sentence at last week’s hearing.

“The Court imposed a sentence of LIFE in prison with 58 years of active incarceration,” State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling said. “This sentence demonstrates our office’s commitment to stopping intimate partner violence in our County.”

Sentencing breakdown:

Attempted first-degree murder: Life, with 40 years active incarceration (consecutive);

Second-degree assault: 8 years active (consecutive);

Second-degree assault: 10 years with 5 years active (consecutive);

Third-degree burglary: 10 years with 5 years active (consecutive).

“Dickens had a lengthy history of violence against women as a domestic violence offender,” Sterling said.

“With this sentence, I hope our survivor can find some solace knowing that her abuser will no longer be able to harm her or her family.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.