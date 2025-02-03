Lee Richardson, 23, who has no fixed address, was apprehended by the US Marshall's Fugitive Task Force in Prince George’s County on an arrest warrant charging him in the murder of Matthew Skye Keister, according to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 25000 block of Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood on Monday, Jan. 27, for an emergency medical services call.

When they arrived, they discovered the body of Keister, 19, of Hollywood, officials said. Keister had been reported missing on Sunday, Jan. 26, after last being seen a week earlier.

His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound.

"The subsequent investigation led to the identification of Richardson, a known associate of Keister, as the suspect in the murder; a warrant was issued on January 30 for his arrest," investigators said.

Richardson was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, use of a firearm during a felony or violent crime, and burying or disposal of a body in an unauthorized place.

He's being held at the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

