St. Mary’s County resident Keion Steven Brooks, of Great Mills, was sentenced to life plus 45 years in prison for his role in the January 2022 shooting on Pegg Road in Lexington Park, according to St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling.

The shooting happened on Jan. 12, 2022, just after 3:20 p.m., when deputies arrived to find two teens suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of them died at the scene.

Following a multi-day trial in November 2024, a jury convicted Brooks of first-degree murder in the teen’s death and five counts of attempted first-degree murder for targeting five other teenagers, according to officials.

“This sentence demonstrates our office’s commitment to aggressively prosecuting senseless gun violence resulting in the loss of innocent life,” Sterling stated.

“Although we could never make each of these victims and victims’ families whole, I hope each of them can finally find peace and feel that justice has been delivered for the young man whose life was stolen and for every teenager who was targeted in this cowardly act of violence.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.