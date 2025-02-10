The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, near the Crossroads Apartments on Great Mills Road, when a 2015 Nissan Armada slammed into the back of a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt, authorities said.

Zykera Sharnae Shubrooks-Nunley, 20, was behind the wheel of the Nissan when she struck the Chevrolet, operated by Kathy Mae Davis, 59, investigators said.Both drivers are from Lexington Park.

The impact sent Davis’s vehicle careening into a telephone pole, where it overturned and ejected her. She was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Shubrooks-Nunley was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Speed and driver error are believed to be contributing factors, according to investigators.

The St. Mary’s County Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the fatal crash.

