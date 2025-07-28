J’Shawn Drayton, 17, of Salisbury, was sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended for first-degree murder and 10 years for using a firearm in a violent crime, the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office announced.

The firearm sentence will run concurrently. Drayton will be placed on five years of supervised probation once he’s released.

Drayton pleaded guilty to both charges on March 6, and has been held in custody pending sentencing.

The charges stem from a gang-related mass shooting that unfolded shortly after midnight on July 5, 2023, in the area of Chippewa Boulevard and Kiowa Avenue during a Fourth of July celebration, prosecutors said.

Drayton and another cohort, both armed with handguns, arrived at the party intending to escalate an “ongoing gang war,” authorities said.

When they spotted 18-year-old Xavier Maddox — believed to be a rival gang member — they opened fire, killing him and sparking a shootout that left seven other victims wounded.

Three other suspects have also been convicted and are awaiting sentencing.

“Violent gang activity, primarily involving young men in their teens and twenties, continues to escalate in Wicomico County,” said State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes.

“My Office and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate this lawless behavior and will continue to work tirelessly to hold the perpetrators to account.

"This conviction reflects that unwavering commitment.”

