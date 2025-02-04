Fair 50°

Joshua Walter Messick Sentenced For Involuntary Manslaughter

A former Maryland security guard was sentenced for manslaughter after shoving a man outside a hospital, causing a fatal brain injury, prosecutors announced.

CalvertHealth Medical Center in Prince Frederick

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joshua Walter Messick, 36, of Lexington Park, was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison, with one year of active time and three years of supervised probation, according to the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The deadly incident happened in 2024 while Messick was working security at CalvertHealth Medical Center in Prince Frederick. 

Officials said he was escorting the victim out of the hospital lobby when he forcefully shoved the man to the ground outside the building.

The victim hit his head on the pavement, suffered a traumatic brain injury, and later died from his injuries.

A jury convicted Messick of involuntary manslaughter in Aug. 2024.

