Jonathan Leross Jobe, of Salisbury, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of Dajaud Rae’heim Townsend, Maryland State Police announced on Wednesday, July 16.

The shooting was reported around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, July 15, in the 600 block of Smith Street, where Salisbury Police responded after getting multiple 911 calls about shots fired, according to the state police.

Officers arrived and found Townsend suffering from a gunshot wound in the backyard of the home, police said. He was rushed to the hospital, but died on the way, officials confirmed.

The Salisbury resident was arrested after investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit took over the case and quickly identified him as a suspect.

Police say he was already being held on an unrelated arrest warrant at the Wicomico County Detention Center when the new charges were filed.

Jobe is also facing first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and firearm-related charges, per the Wicomico County State’s Attorney.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police.

