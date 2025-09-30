Centreville resident Jesse Paul was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore after colliding with the SUV late on Monday afternoon in Queen Anne's County.

The crash was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Investigators said a Lexus SUV was making a left turn from westbound Route 50 onto Arrington Road when—for reasons still under investigation—it was hit by Paul’s Kawasaki motorcycle traveling east.

A passenger in the Lexus, identified as 72-year-old Donald Gibson of Queenstown, was taken by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shore Emergency Center.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, police said.

Following the incident, the highway was closed for more than an hour while troopers with the Maryland State Police Crash Team investigated.

Crews from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration also assisted on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.