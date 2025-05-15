Jeffrey Keith Reid, 57, was arrested Thursday, May 15, after deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office surrounded a home on Spring Lake Drive, officials said.

The drama began around 10 a.m. when a witness reported a suspicious vehicle parked at a home where no one was believed to live, according to police.

Deputies quickly connected the house to Reid, who was wanted on an active arrest warrant for second-degree escape after cutting off his court-ordered ankle monitor. Reid had been on pre-trial release for second-degree assault and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies called in the Emergency Services Team and Hostage Negotiation Team and issued multiple verbal commands for Reid to surrender. When he didn’t respond, a barricade was declared, and neighbors were told to shelter in place or evacuate for their safety.

At about 2:30 p.m., deputies obtained a search warrant and entered the home. Reid was found inside alone and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

He was evaluated by medics before being booked into the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

