Jayson David Pressley, 39, of Lexington Park, was sentenced to life in prison plus five years for first-degree murder and for use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

The case stemmed from a domestic violence shooting on Jan. 3, when Maryland State Police troopers were called to Liberty Street in Lexington Park after a 911 call reporting a shooting.

Troopers found Chaquanda Latise Odom, 36, in her vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to her head and upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, prosecutors said Pressley drove himself to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he confessed to the murder.

Investigators recovered the loaded handgun used in the shooting from his vehicle.

“This was a selfish act of domestic violence, where the Defendant chose to execute a young mother, thoughtlessly ending her life, and robbing her children of a loving life with their mother,” said Sterling. “Because of his heartless actions, two young children will grow up motherless.”

The top prosecutor added: “The Defendant’s callous choices have left family and friends devastated, mourning the loss of a loving mother, a wonderful daughter, and a caring friend.

"Although this sentence cannot bring back the victim, we hope that the LIFE sentence delivers justice for her loved ones and provides them some solace in knowing the Defendant will be held accountable.”

