Jayden Ballard, 19, of Salisbury, was charged with impersonating a police officer and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, Maryland State Police announced Wednesday, Aug. 6. following a probe into complaints made earlier this year.

Ballard was served a criminal summons in February after troopers were tipped off that he had gained access to a marked Maryland State Police cruiser and was posing as a trooper around Wicomico County.

State Police believe he drove the patrol vehicle while dressed in an official uniform and conducted fake traffic stops, they said.

The case remains under investigation.

Troopers are asking anyone who may have had contact with Ballard during the past few months to reach out to detectives.

“Police are asking anyone who may have interacted with Ballard while he was impersonating a Maryland State Trooper, to contact the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division,” the agency said.

