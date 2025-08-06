Overcast 68°

SHARE

Jayden Ballard Wanted For Impersonating Officer: MSP

A Maryland teen truly went rogue and is accused of going full "wannabe cop" complete with a uniform and patrol vehicle, according to authorities.

Jayden Ballard

Jayden Ballard

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Jayden Ballard

Jayden Ballard

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Jayden Ballard

Jayden Ballard

Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Jayden Ballard

Jayden Ballard

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Jayden Ballard, 19, of Salisbury, was charged with impersonating a police officer and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, Maryland State Police announced Wednesday, Aug. 6. following a probe into complaints made earlier this year.

Ballard was served a criminal summons in February after troopers were tipped off that he had gained access to a marked Maryland State Police cruiser and was posing as a trooper around Wicomico County.

State Police believe he drove the patrol vehicle while dressed in an official uniform and conducted fake traffic stops, they said.

The case remains under investigation.

Troopers are asking anyone who may have had contact with Ballard during the past few months to reach out to detectives.

“Police are asking anyone who may have interacted with Ballard while he was impersonating a Maryland State Trooper, to contact the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division,” the agency said.

to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE