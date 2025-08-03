That’s all it took for a house fire, an arson arrest, and a trip to jail in handcuffs for a Maryland woman.

A Salisbury woman is behind bars after allegedly dousing her neighbor’s front door with gasoline and lighting it on fire over a $7 argument, officials said.

Janice Louise Oney, 58, was arrested Friday, Aug. 1, after investigators linked her to a July 3 fire on Penn Street, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The homeowner told investigators that Oney — whom he’d known for years — got angry after demanding $7 she claimed he owed her. After a brief argument, Oney stormed off.

Minutes later, she allegedly returned with a bottle of gasoline, poured it on the front door, and set it ablaze before fleeing the area on a bicycle, fire officials said.

The resident was able to extinguish the fire before it spread, investigators noted, but the hunt was on for Oney.

K9 “Deacon” with the Office of the State Fire Marshal confirmed that the fire had been intentionally set. Investigators also pulled surveillance video from nearby businesses that helped place Oney at the scene, officials said.

A warrant was issued for Oney’s arrest on Aug. 1. That night, she was taken into custody with the help of the Salisbury Police Department and Maryland State Police.

She was charged with:

First-degree arson;

Second-degree arson;

First-degree malicious burning;

Malicious destruction of property over $1,000;

Reckless endangerment;

Theft under $100.

Oney is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center following a hearing before a District Court Commissioner.

