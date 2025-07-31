James Thompson, 65, was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 25 years suspended, a judge in Wicomico County Circuit Court, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

Thompson pleaded guilty to first-degree rape in March 2025. He was initially indicted on 228 charges following a months-long investigation into the sexual abuse of a minor.

Prosecutors said that from 2021 through 2023, he repeatedly raped the victim while they lived in the same home, using both explicit and implicit threats to force compliance.

According to investigators, Thompson also coerced the victim into sexual acts with other men on multiple occasions, some of which he filmed.

Detectives with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office conducted a forensic search of his cellphone and found video evidence corroborating the child's disclosure.

During an interview, Thompson admitted to having a sexual interest in children, prosecutors said.

He also has a 2012 conviction for fourth-degree sexual offense after he sexually abused a 6-year-old child.

State’s Attorney Jamie LDykes condemned Thompson’s actions and praised the survivor for their courage:

“Sexual violence is a scourge that will never be tolerated in this County,” Dykes said. “This survivor exhibited tremendous courage and perseverance throughout all stages of this case."

"Due to the diligent efforts of the Sheriff’s Office, and the just sentence imposed by the Court, this Defendant will not be free to harm another person again.”

If Thompson is ever released, he will remain on lifetime sexual offender supervision and must register as a Tier III sex offender for life.

