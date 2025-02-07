James Allen Chase was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 6, following an ongoing investigation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Unit, officials said.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Great Mills Road, where they executed a search warrant on Chase’s vehicle, uncovering over 10 individual bags of suspected cocaine, $400 in cash, and drug-related items.

Meanwhile, investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant at Chase’s home on Kent Drive in Lexington Park.

There, according to the sheriff's office, detectives found multiple tied-off bags of suspected cocaine weighing nearly 100 grams, drug paraphernalia, and more than $100,000 in cash, officials said.

A loaded and cocked Harrington & Richardson Inc. 12-gauge shotgun was also discovered inside the residence, authorities said.

Chase was taken to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he was charged with:

CDS possession with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime

Intent to promote/conceal proceeds from a CDS-related offense

CDS possession (not cannabis)

He remains in custody as the investigation continues.

