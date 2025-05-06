James Jerome Adams Jr., of Great Mills, was found guilty by a St. Mary’s County jury in connection to the 2023 murder of a 26-year-old man at a Sheetz in Great Mills, according to State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling on Monday, May 6.

Deputies responded to the gas station on Old Great Mills Road on April 4, 2023, after gunfire erupted in the parking lot.

A "thorough investigation," which included surveillance video, revealed Adams and multiple accomplices carried out a "coordinated attack" on Marcus Day, Sterling said. The man was shot multiple times and later died of his injuries.

“(Adams') actions stole a young man’s life and endangered many others in a brazen act of gun violence carried out at a busy gas station,” Sterling said.

“This conviction delivers accountability, though no verdict can bring back the life that was tragically taken that day.

"We will continue to stand with the victim’s family and do everything in our power by continuing to prosecute cases involving senseless gun violence to the fullest extent of the law.”

Adams was convicted of first-degree murder and using a firearm during a violent crime. He faces up to life plus 20 years in prison.

He remains held without bond pending sentencing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.