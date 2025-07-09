Jabril Roynell Walters, 31, of Salisbury, was arrested Tuesday, July 8, by the Maine Violent Offender Task Force in Auburn, according to Maryland State Police.

He’s accused of fatally shooting his father, Roy Walters, 57, inside his Salisbury apartment in late February.

Investigators believe Walters fled to Maine shortly after the murder and had been using an alias to avoid being apprehended.

Investigators believe the shooting took place at around 3:50 a.m. on Saturday morning, Feb. 22.

Walters was found suffering from gunshot wounds around 6 p.m. that day during a welfare check at the apartment in the 1100 block of Parsons Road in Salisbury.

At the time of the shooting, police noted Jabril Walters currently had an outstanding warrant for a first-degree assault charge stemming from an incident in July 2024.

Walters is charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime;

Five counts of first-degree assault.

He is awaiting extradition back to Maryland to face the charges.

